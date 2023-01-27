‘It’s a social club on wheels,’ says Ability Community Bus director from south Northants

Lynn Hinch, Ability bus service director is preparing for another busy year as more people are being isolated with a reduction in public transport but she wants to set the record straight.

Lynn said: “We are not a bus service that is run privately just for villages or for those with disabilities. This is an accessible service available to everyone, young or old and for any reason in the South Northants and North Oxfordshire area.

“We have seven buses in total so far which have a touch of luxury about them. They all have air conditioning and points to charge your phones and it’s a great way to travel. We have raised the bar for a regular bus service and gone are the days when you would stand at a bus stop.”

The Ability Bus is available for anyone to book

Currently the service runs regular routes for anyone to use, and also provides services for clubs, associations, charities and communities. The buses can be used for one off trips or for more frequent travel.

In 2018 Lynn and husband Nigel set up the service to help overcome isolation and loneliness and it certainly has managed to reach this objective.

The project took six months to set up and went live in January 2019 with one minibus. Within days, Hackleton Parish Council called Lynn and Nigel to say their local bus service had been cancelled so they then provided a new service for Hackleton the next day.

The service is for anyone. It is free for those a with a concessionary bus pass and competitive prices for everyone else. The service is flexible and routes can be requested. There are some ‘one off’ trips that are available, like trips to Rushden Lakes, central Oxford, Blenheim for Christmas markets and even the Cotswolds.

You can pop to the shops, days out, appointments country wide with Ability

Lynn said: “It’s like a social club on wheels. There are a number of people who use the service regularly and have made friendships. The Costa Coffee Club is just one group of bus users that have great fun on the buses.”

The Ability buses are now working with the Chatty Cafe Scheme in Brackley where you can now be taken to the Thursday afternoon meetups at the Lounge Cafe Bar in Brackley to sit and have coffee and cake with new friends. You just need to register and book your seat.

Ability relies on Government grants for funding and would welcome donations to help keep this not-for-profit organisation running.

Lynn and Nigel have been so successful with their business model to provide this service, that they have been featured on BBC Look East and are being used as an inspiration for other areas to set up a similar service.

You can visit the website to learn more about how you can use the service, volunteer to drive or fundraise for Ability.

