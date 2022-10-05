Italian cookery writer to launch fifth book which makes pasta dishes ‘accessible and easy’

An Italian cookery writer from Northampton is launching her fifth book next week, which aims to make pasta dishes “accessible and easy, with maximum flavour”.

Carmela Sereno Hayes’ latest book ‘Pasta Fresca' is launching next Thursday (October 13).

The author, from Wootton, said: “This book demystifies meals that are considered expensive and makes them accessible.

Author Carmela Sereno Hayes says the inspiration for the book came from her mum and 'nonna', who have always taught her the ways when it comes to cooking.

“It brings together everything I am about in 300 pages, which are full to the brim.”

From sweet pasta like chocolate ravioli, to more conventional choices like a slow cooked bolognese, there is something for everyone in Pasta Fresca – including an array of vegetarian dishes.

“There is also a big focus on frugality and using up what you have left over to reduce waste,” said Carmela.

The book focuses on frugality and making the most of what you have left over to reduce waste. Carmela says all of her five books have been written with "tightening budgets" in mind.

“Alternatives are also given if readers don’t have a certain ingredient in their cupboard.

“All my books are written with tightening budgets in mind, and you don’t need to stretch for something quick, simple and delicious.”

As well as being an author, Carmela teaches classes and will soon be doing so at Northampton Museum and the Moulton Literary Festival.

She said: “People are always surprised about how I advise them to use their leftovers and the fact you don’t just have to throw them away.”

Carmela is pleased to be back with a new book release and sharing her love of pasta.