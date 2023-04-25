'It was my privilege to represent Northampton at the Next Generation Ministries in Croatia'

It was my privilege to be invited by Next Generation Ministries to help with an annual camp held in Crikvenica hosted by the Varazdin church of Christ in Croatia. Phil Brookman, from the Memorial Road Church of Christ, Oklahoma was the speaker each evening.The theme for the camp (which is actually in a hotel) was “Follow Me”. Croatians, Serbians and Ukrainians studied together. A friend I made in Russia nearly 30 years ago, Joel E. Petty translated for the Ukrainians through a whisper mic set. Amazing how technology can allow us to work with different languages and people groups all at once. Phil preached in the evening then the following morning the various groups studied that topic.Friendship and forgiveness were poignantly discussed. One Ukrainian proverb is, ”A true friend is revealed in crisis”. They certainly have been and are going through crisis, but we saw God had been at work over the past year and how God has brought them new friends through the church.Things as they were I was able to give a testimonial to the whole group about how all the different nationalities and cultures have come together by God’s grace in Northampton UK. Our congregation has many different nationalities and cultures, this gave them hope of how the church there can be united in Christ no matter how difficult the background and history of conflict of each group.There were three baptisms mid-week - -Adam, Una, and Lana. Una made this decision first, which was announced, and her decision helped spur others to think about and consider this. It is a courageous decision for youth to make these days.Joel E. Petty gave a great testimonial about the suffering that is happening right now due to war. Though an American missionary he made his home in Russia. Having lived in Russia for longer than he ever did the United States, Joel married a Russian girl, and had children there. Due to the war though he and his family were forced to leave. Ukrainians who had been unsure of him were touched by what he said and had tears in their eyes. Joel’s presence at the camp, was useful not only for his Russian language skills but his experience helped us connect and minister even further with the Ukrainians.Of the 25 or so teens that were there only three had been baptized (these are mainly teens from the community), and now three more have been added! Sara, a teen who was baptized last summer, gave a great testimony.God is doing great things in Croatia and Next Generation using “storyofredemptionfilms.com” are going a long way to helping.