'It's upsetting that gun crime is so close to home': Councillors 'shocked' over Northampton shooting

Councillors have called the daylight shooting and stabbing in Ecton Brook 'upsetting' and 'worrying'.

A 28-year-old man was injured at around 11.40am yesterday, Sunday, July 21, when an altercation broke out on a playing field off Pennycress Place and the A5076 Great Billing Way.

Ward cllr Malpas described the incident as 'upsetting.'

A man was later shot and was also attacked with a knife before being airlifted to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Councillors in the Eastern District have this morning reacted to the incident calling it upsetting and worrying.they say their residents would feel safer if police stepped up patrols.

Councillor Christopher Malpas (Con, Billing) said: "It's upsetting that people were playing football on a public park and there was probably children there watching their parents.

"It's very upsetting to know that gun crime is so close to home.

"It does bring home sharply that we are not in a bubble."

An increased police presence remains in the area, including increased patrols to offer reassurance and support to the community.

Councillor James Hill (Con, Rectory Farm) added: "I am shocked and deeply concerned by the attack which took place in Ecton Brook on Sunday morning.

"It is especially worrying that this incident took place in broad daylight and in area used by families with so many people around.

"I urge Northants Police to step up patrols of the area and for any residents who may have information to come forward. My thoughts are with the victim, his family and wish him a fast recovery."

Northamptonshire Police's online reporting form means witnesses don’t have to have a verbal conversation with anyone: www.northants.police.uk/reportonline.

Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill in their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.