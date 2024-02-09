Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton father says his “whole perspective on life” has changed after he saved his six-month-old son’s life using his baby first aid skills.

It was past 10pm on February 1 when Callum Knowles says the “unexpected happened” and “something he would not wish on anyone”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His son Teddie-Peter stopped breathing and lost consciousness for the best part of one to two minutes.

Six-month-old Teddie-Peter, whose father saved his life when he stopped breathing and lost consciousness for one to two minutes.

“I have never felt so sick in my whole life,” said Callum, who took his son off his partner Hayleigh and took him upstairs to perform chest compressions, stimulation rubs and back blows. “I didn’t want her seeing him lifeless, floppy and blue.”

After one to two minutes, Callum got a breath out of Teddie-Peter before he lost him again. Hayleigh phoned an ambulance but there was a wait.

The 28-year-old then got Teddie-Peter to come back around again and after he was sick when he first regained consciousness, Callum then laid him on his forearm and gave him back blows to clear his airways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also blew on him to change his pattern of breathing to a steady rate, before getting straight into the car and arriving at the hospital within minutes.

Callum said: “From the compressions, stimulation rubs and back blows, to getting him there within four minutes, I saved my son’s life. I am so thankful I was here at home to help my Hayleigh through it and keep her calm, as well as myself, to revive our son.

“Please all parents do your research on baby CPR, it could save your little one’s life.”

Teddie-Peter has been monitored and everything is now back to normal, but Callum shared it was one of the scariest things he has encountered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off the back of the “horrible” incident, Callum, from Spencer, got in touch with the Chronicle & Echo – as he wanted to raise awareness of the importance of parents completing baby first aid courses and baby CPR training.

Callum tragically lost his firstborn daughter nine years ago and says what happened with Teddie-Peter caused that experience to all come back to him.

“I thought I was going to lose another child,” he said. “I learnt what I did after losing my firstborn. I always read and watch things, and take things in here and there.”

Callum is now booked in for a two-day baby first aid course, to further his knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how he felt in the moment, he said: “I was adamant I would get him back.”

Though Teddie-Peter is now fine, Callum says both he and Hayleigh have been keeping an even closer eye on him and are struggling to sleep as a result of what happened.

Callum added: “It’s changed my whole perspective on life, it’s completely different now.”

When asked what message he wants to send to other parents about the importance of having these skills, Callum said: “You never know, it can happen to anyone. Training should be completed during pregnancy or after the birth.”