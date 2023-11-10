It could be you! Are you sitting on a EuroMillions fortune? A unclaimed winning ticket was bought in Northampton...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An amazing EuroMillions prize worth £220,132.50 has yet to be claimed from a ticket bought in Northampton. National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in Northampton, who matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on 27 October 2023. The winning EuroMillions numbers on that date were 29, 33, 35, 48, 49 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 8. The lucky ticket-holder has until 24 April 2024 to claim their prize1.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.2

EuroMillions

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in Northampton for the draw on 27 October, it’s time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets.