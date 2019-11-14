Is your chippy the best in Northampton?

We are on the look-out to find the best chippy of 2019.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, or the select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.

You've only got a few days to choose. So, who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote for any of the chippys on the list, simply buy a copy of this week's Chron & Echo (dated November 14), and fill out and return the coupon on page 24.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Closing date for votes is Thursday, November 21.

Here are the nominees - remember, you can only vote by sending in a coupon from this week's Chron & Echo:

1. Abington Plaice, 43 Landcross Drive

2. Ali Baba Fish & Chips, 15 Bradshaw Street

3. Andrew’s Fast Food, Emporium, Weston Favell Centre

4. Andrew’s Takeaway, 7 Coppice Drive

5. Billing Fish Bar, Crow Lane

6. Birchfield Fish Bar, 184 Birchfield Road East

7. Briar Hill Fish Bar, 15 Ashbrow Road, Briar Hill

8 . Chip Stop, 355b Wellingborough Road

9. Chivitos Kebabs, Fish and Chips, 7-7A Barrack Road

10. Duston Fish Bar, 233 Main Road

11. Duston Village Chippy, 48 Main Road

12. Fullers Fish and Chips, 4 Fuller Road, Moulton

13. Galleon Fish Bar, 106 St Andrew’s Road

14. George’s Takeaway, 176 Kettering Road

15. Golden Kitchen, 174 Wellingborough Road

16. Hunsbury Fish Bar, 6 Butts Road

17. Leyland’s, 9A Leyland Drive

18. Michael’s Grill, 12 Link Road

19. Mr Chippy, 69 Broadmead Avenue

20. Mr Chippy, 91 St Leonard’s Road

21. Nick’s Plaice, 30 Kingsley Park Terrace

22. Pearl House, 28 Gloucester Avenue

23. Pirana’s, 79 Gladstone Road

24. Richard’s Fish Bar, 77 St Leonard’s Road

25. Saprano’s, 2A Walledwell Court

26. Sea King, 5 Park Square

27. Silver Sea, 6 Limehurst Road

28. St David’s, 30 Newnham Road

29. The Golden Fry, 1 St Mark’s House/St Andrew’s Street

30. Tommy’s Fish & Chip Shop, Wilks Walk

31. Windsor Fish and Chips Bar, 88 Windsor Crescent

32. Yummy Yummy, 57 Glebeland Road