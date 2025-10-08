Is this the filthiest front garden in Northampton? WNC issues statement following 'absolutely disgraceful and disgusting’ complaints

Is this the filthiest front garden in Northampton?

Residents in Rectory Farm have spoken out about the filthy front garden in Morgan Close, a quiet cul-de-sac in Rectory Farm.

A social media post posted earlier this week slammed the front lawn as ‘absolutely disgraceful and disgusting’.

One resident said: “Good grief! I thought Morgan Close was a posh area!”

The house in Morgan Close has reportedly been like this for months, according to residents. Credit: Logan MacLeod

Another simply said: “So grim”.

Residents say the house is reportedly empty and the front lawn has been full of bin bags ‘for months’.

The Chronicle & Echo asked West Northamptonshire Council if it was aware of the situation and what is being done about it.

A WNC spokeswoman said: “The council’s neighbourhood wardens were first made aware of the discarded waste, which is on private land, on Friday (3 October). We have since been engaging with the property owner to get the area cleaned up as quickly as possible.

“We encourage all residents to act as our eyes and ears in the community to help tackle fly-tipping and littering. First-hand witness reports are more effective than CCTV alone or other detection methods in identifying and addressing these incidents. If you observe any environmental crimes, please report it immediately and provide as much detail as possible. This includes descriptions of individuals involved, vehicle registration numbers, and the exact time and location of the incident. Every report is taken seriously, and we remain fully committed to investigating each one thoroughly.

“Fly-tipping, littering and other environmental crime can be reported to us easily via our website or through the West Northamptonshire Council app.”