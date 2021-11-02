Irthlingborough e-scooter rider slashed with knife in robbery attempt

A man who was riding his e-scooter in Irthlingborough High Street was slashed on the arm in a knifepoint attempted robbery.

The victim in his 50s had been on the scooter between 7pm and 7.30pm when a boy demanded he hand it over.

After refusing, the boy, wearing a white Adidas tracksuit top and blue jeans, took out a knife and slashed the man.

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s was robbed in High Street, Irthlingborough.

"The incident happened on Sunday, October 31, between 7pm and 7.30pm, when a man riding an e-scooter was approached by a boy who demanded the scooter from him.

"When the victim refused, the boy pulled out a knife and slashed his arm, causing a gash.

"The suspect is described as a white boy, about 5ft 8in, of average build and wearing a white Adidas tracksuit top and blue jeans.