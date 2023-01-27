Irthlingborough crafter's 200 worry worms to help comfort Northamptonshire victims of sexual abuse

Crocheted ‘worry worms’ lovingly stitched by an Irthlingborough crafter will be given to comfort people who have experienced serious trauma.

Tina Jones created nearly 200 comforters for the Serenity Sexual Assault Referral Centre who help children and adults in Northamptonshire who have suffered abuse.

The worry worms were the idea of Serenity team member, Millie Perkins, who spotted them on Facebook and contacted Tina.

Millie Perkins (left) from Serenity, and Tina Jones (right) who has donated 'worry worms' for children who need support

Her family and friends helped raise £200 for materials to cover costs.

Tina said: “I am in awe of the work that Serenity does, and just wanted to help in any way I could. If my worry worms help just one child, then it is worth it.”

Knitting and crocheting since she was a child, Tina set to work creating the tactile comfort toys before donating them to the centre, run by Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT).

The handmade worms, which also have a discreet keyring attached so they can be carried around, come with a special message which reads: “I am a little worry worm, hold me tight and near, I have incredible powers to take away your fear. So when you’re feeling anxious and in need of support, tell me your worries, and let me be your comfort.”

Each worry worm comes with a message

The Serenity Sexual Assault Referral Centre offers practical help and emotional support, to victims of rape or sexual assault, and their families. In 2022, nearly half of people who accessed the service were under 18 years of age.

Fay Wickett, from Serenity, said: “We see adults and children at an incredibly difficult and traumatic time in their lives. The ‘worry worm’ pocket pals are perfect for encouraging young people and children to talk about their worries, however big or small, as well as being a source of comfort in a new or unfamiliar environment. It was such a lovely gesture by Tina to craft these, and everyone at Serenity and NHFT would like to thank her and those who raised money for the materials.”