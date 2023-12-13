Investigation after three houses in Earls Barton targeted by burglars
Jewellery was stolen from two homes in Earls Barton, with a third also being targeted by burglars.
Between 7.30am and 7pm on Saturday, December 9, jewellery was stolen from an address in Thorpe Road after police say the offenders forced entry via a rear patio door.
They attempted to break-in to a second property in Thorpe Road, but were unsuccessful and no entry was gained, with no property stolen.
Police also say that, on the same day, offenders broke into a residential property in Milbury after forcing a rear window. Once inside, they made an untidy search and stole cash and jewellery, including rings, charms and watches.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered or seen such jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.
“Anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000757694/23000758335.”