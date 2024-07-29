‘Invaluable’ cafe, offering free refreshments, is now open in treatment department at Northampton General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new cafe, which aims to provide comfort and respite to patients and carers during visits for treatment, is now open at Northampton General Hospital.

The facility is located in the Oncology treatment department thanks to generous funding from Northamptonshire Health Charity.

Patients and carers often spend considerable time in the waiting room between treatments, and they now have a welcoming space to relax, enjoy a drink and engage in friendly conversation – which is hoped to make a “significant difference”.

Carer Tracey said: “To have someone come over to you, say hello, talk to you, lift your spirits and take your mind off the treatment is invaluable.”

Patients and carers now have a welcoming space to relax, enjoy a drink and engage in friendly conversation in the Oncology treatment department at Northampton General Hospital.

The cafe offers free refreshments, which the hospital knows will be appreciated by patients who might otherwise have to walk a long distance to find somewhere to relax.

Sylvia, a patient who has been receiving treatment for three years, expressed her gratitude that she does not have to walk elsewhere and says it is “wonderful” to enjoy a coffee and biscuit.

Managed by the University of Northamptonshire Foundation Trust Volunteer Services Team, the cafe is open from 10am until 3pm from Monday to Friday.

The service is entirely volunteer-run and relies on donations to the Northamptonshire Health Charity to provide the “small but meaningful comfort during a challenging time”.

None of this would be possible without the support and dedication of volunteers, and those who have given generously.

Michelle Barnes, deputy head of volunteer services at University Hospitals of Northamptonshire, praised the “massive impact” of the charity.