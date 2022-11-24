Introducing this week's Northamptonshire Community Foundation's Hero of the Week

Family Support Link's mission is to provide accessible and non-judgemental support across Northamptonshire. They aim to reduce the physical, psychological and emotional harm caused to families and individuals living with or caring for someone who is addicted to drugs and/or alcohol.

They have recently been provided with grant through the Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative to fund an early intervention project aimed at children and young people affected by someone else’s substance use. Participants will take part in new well-being activities and days focused around an allotment which they will run themselves. The project is designed to connect them with their local community and provide them with opportunities for the development of skills and building their self-esteem, and a greater understanding of the options available to them, which includes the building of peer support.

CEO of Family Support Link Julia Feazey said: “Many of our children and young people clients express a desire to connect in with their local community. They want to have access to things to do and opportunities to meet other children and young people going through the same issues. They also want opportunities to take responsibility for things themselves and the allotment and connected activities would provide this opportunity and space to do so.”

Family Support Link