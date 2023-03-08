International Women’s Day 2023: Meet the photographer capturing the stories of inspiring Northampton women

An artistic photographer has dedicated much of her time to capturing the stories of inspiring Northampton women.

Today, on International Women’s Day (March 8), Corrine Gretton-West spoke of the importance of recognising and celebrating the achievements of those in our community.

Corrine, 37, is a business owner, currently studies a PhD at the University of Northampton, and first started out as an artistic photographer capturing weddings and portraits 11 years ago.

Corrine aimed to capture the "beauty and power" of the women photographed as part of this collection. Photo: Corrine Gretton-West.

Last year she became interested in a 170-year-old Victorian photographic technique, called wet plate collodion, and visited Australia to take a course on it by an award-winning photographer.

Corrine enjoyed it so much that when she returned home, she invested in the equipment needed and this now forms an important part of her work.

The artistic photographer said: “This collection is a tribute to the strength and resilience of the women featured. I aimed to showcase their beauty and power, while capturing the unique aesthetic of this process.

“I hope this inspires others to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in the Northampton community.”

A total of 10 women have been photographed so far. Photo: Corrine Gretton-West.

As a business owner, Corrine admits she has seen and experienced the restrictions that come with being a woman.

“This is all about the amazing women in my life and the things they do that are worth shouting about,” she said.

So far, 10 women have been photographed and the full collection will be complete by the end of the week – which will then be shared online with the hope of spreading these important messages.

One of the women photographed is Corrine’s client Anna Invernizzi, a single parent and self-taught artist who has had an exhibition in London.

Corrine said: “She’s a superstar and has been through so much. I struggle to keep up with everything she has achieved.”

Another two inspiring women who form part of the collection are both named Emma, one is a burlesque dancer and the other is a personal trainer and masseuse.

“Women are still overlooked,” said the 37-year-old from Brixworth. “We still have to fight for our place and there are still men in the photography community who tell me what to do and assume I am not the boss of my own business.

“It’s important to realise women can run businesses, be successful and stand on their own two feet. Things need to change in 2023.”

Corrine has done her best to portray the women’s personalities through her photography, and has spent a lot of time and effort perfecting the collection.

Equally, she is really pleased so many have supported the project and agreed to be behind the camera.

Anna, who features in the collection, said: “From an outside perspective, this is such a unique technique and something that could not be replicated easily.

“Corrine has spent countless hours working on this collection and I have watched the way she has developed this technique to present these important messages.”

