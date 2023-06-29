Interfaith walkers demonstrate unity during event organised by the Northampton Interfaith Forum

The next stop was the mosque in St George’s Terrace, where the visitors were given a guided tour and there was an informative Q and A session with the Imam. From there the walkers went to the Gurdwara in Cromwell Street, where they were give a warm welcome.

A talk about the fundamentals of Sikhism was followed by a delicious, light vegetarian lunch, and an opportunity to ask questions of the centre’s chairman.

The next stop was the Holy Sepulchre Church, one of the most historic churches in the county. Two volunteers, John and David, provided an excellent guided tour and answered everyone’s questions. After that the interfaith walkers went to the Friends Meeting House and were give a brief history of the Quaker movement in Northampton. A detour took the walkers past the small Cemetery of Notre Dame, which was full of history. The last stop was the synagogue, where the President, Michael Necus, gave a brief talk about Judaism, and everyone enjoyed tea and cake.

Unity walkers outside hte Gurdwara, Criomwell Street

It was a fascinating walk, only made possible by the co-operation and friendship of the different places of worship that were visited. James said, ’It was an excellent day’. Surendra said,’ I really enjoyed the walk’. Daniel, the Chair of NIFF, said ,’We have shown that an event like this can bring people of different faiths together on the basis of mutual respect and understanding.’

Interfaith walkers inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre