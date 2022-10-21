Inspiring residents given Towcester Citizen Awards by mayor
Towcester mayor has given out a number of Citizen’s awards for commitment to the community
Towcester has been nominating rather special residents who have been dedicated to charity, volunteering or just commitment to a cause in the town.
A presentation night was organised to hand out the deserving awards by Towcester mayor, Martin Johns on Monday October 10 where a number of residents were recognised for the work they have been doing in the town.
Citizens’ Awards were given to:
-Nicola Pannell - Regional Manager for The Body Shop at Home
-Steph Jones - Wellbeing Cafe
-Simon Bunker - Community Larder
-Katie Steele - Community Larder
-Julie Godwin - Brownies and primary school chair of governors
-Jane Scrase - Towcester Museum volunteer
-Christina Childs - Community Nursery Nurse
-Mike Moore - Towcester Toy Bank
-Annie Simpson - Towcester Toy Bank
-Margaret Knowlton - Various volunteering roles (Towcester Fridge, Toy Bank and Renew Cafe)
-Steve Challen - Tove Benefice and church fundraiser
-Magdalena Poniatowska-Kulaga - Fundraising and awareness for the Ukraine
-Danielle Gautry - Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor fundraiser
Cheques for the Mayor’s charities were also presented on the night and were presented to Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Towcester Scouts and Guides, and South Northants Youth Engagement representatives. The money was raised from this year's Midsummer Music Festival, which was represented by David Reed and Peter Stratton both from Towcester Rotary Club.
Nominations have been coming in over the past months which anyone in the town has been able to forward to the mayor.