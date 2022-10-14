An inspiring campaigner, who is a member of Northampton’s LGBTQ+ group, has created his own social media platform after launching a website to raise awareness of autism back in 2019.

Alan Henderson, 42, has been working hard to develop ‘Alan’s Autism Awareness’ over the past three years and has now taken his site to the next level.

The 42-year-old started this venture to document his experiences of living with autism and being a member of the LGBTQ+ community, to support others who may be in a similar position.

Alan Henderson, pictured, has been working hard to develop ‘Alan’s Autism Awareness’ over the past three years and has now taken his site to the next level.

Alan said: “We need to continue to strive for better equality and fairness of opportunity, for those who identify as LGBTQ+ and those on the autistic spectrum.

“I’ve been bullied and I was so upset by the online abuse – and this discrimination is something we need to tackle.

“I hope what I do encourages people to be more accepting and makes them realise everyone with autism is different.”

Alan says the hardest part of being autistic for him is when there are changes to his plans, and wants to educate others that every autistic individual may experience a different hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main aim for Alan’s Autism Awareness is to combat the stigma attached to the developmental disorder, as well as those in the LGBTQ+ community, which Alan hopes to achieve through his educational articles.

“The site also acts as a support hub for those struggling to deal with certain aspects of their hidden disability or sexuality, and want to confide in people who have faced similar adversities,” said Alan.

The website also runs stories about Asperger’s Syndrome, ADHD, neurodiversity and cerebral palsy.

Alan said: “According to the National Autistic Society, only 16 percent of autistic adults in the UK have full time paid employment, and Stonewall reported 35 percent of LGBT workers have hidden their sexual orientation through fear of discrimination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is something I want to help change.”

Both the website and social media platform are free to access, and Alan assures everyone it will remain that way – as ensuring people can connect with those they identify with will always be a priority.