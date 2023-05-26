News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene

Inside the brand new 'restropub' now open in Northampton town centre

You can now visit the venue, where authentic Indian street food meets a traditional pub environment
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST

A new ‘restropub’ is now open in Northampton, a month after it first became known that the venue was moving to the town centre.

Craft & Skewers opened its doors for the first time in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street on Tuesday (May 23) and will be open everyday from 12pm until 10pm.

The organisers will look to host an official launch event in a couple of weeks, to give them time to settle in and welcome new customers.

Craft & Skewers’ concept is that authentic Indian street food will meet a traditional pub environment.

This is the second location for the chain, which has proved successful in Newport Pagnell since it first opened in November 2021.

The team hopes they have encompassed the “casual aura of a pub”, where customers now have the opportunity to enjoy cocktails and craft beers while watching live sports.

Here’s what you can expect from the brand new venue now open in Northampton town centre…

The venue opened its doors for the first time in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street on May 23.

1. Craft & Skewers is now open in Northampton town centre

The venue opened its doors for the first time in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street on May 23. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The venue opened its doors for the first time in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street on May 23.

2. Craft & Skewers is now open in Northampton town centre

The venue opened its doors for the first time in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street on May 23. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The venue opened its doors for the first time in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street on May 23.

3. Craft & Skewers is now open in Northampton town centre

The venue opened its doors for the first time in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street on May 23. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The venue opened its doors for the first time in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street on May 23.

4. Craft & Skewers is now open in Northampton town centre

The venue opened its doors for the first time in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street on May 23. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Northampton