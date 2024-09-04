Inquest opened into death of Jaymi Hensley's fiance Olly Marmon who died after fall from Wellingborough Hind Hotel

An inquest for a Rushden man who died after falling from the second floor window of a Wellingborough hotel has been formally opened.

Oliver Marmon, who was known as Olly, died after falling from the top floor of the Hind Hotel in Sheep Street, Wellingborough, shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday, August 11

The 33-year-old from Rushden was a hair stylist and was due to be married this month to his Union J singing star fiance, Jaymi Hensley.

This morning (Wednesday) Northamptonshire’s assistant coroner Hassan Shah opened the inquest into Mr Harmon’s death at The Guildhall in Northampton.

The provisional cause of death was given as ‘head injuries pending further tests’, with Mr Shah adjourning the inquest until Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Mr Shah said: “Oliver James Marmon died on August 12, 2024, at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough. The provisional cause of death is head injuries pending further tests.”

A murder investigation had been launched as a result of Mr Harmon’s death but detectives concluded their enquiries.

His family paid their tributes to their son and brother describing him as a ‘spiritual, gentle soul’ who was ‘beautiful both inside and out’.

Mr Marmon’s body has already been released to his family.

