Inquest opened and adjourned into death of 20-year-old man whose body was found in river near Northampton

The inquest into a 20-year-old man who was found dead in a river near Northampton has been opened and adjourned.

The inquest into the death of Jayran Oral Curvillie took place on Wednesday morning (May 17) at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayran was missing for four weeks before Northamptonshire Police found his body in Silverstone Brook, Towcester on Tuesday (April 18).

Jayran Curvillie

On Friday (April 21), police confirmed the body found was the missing 20-year-old. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Senior coroner for Northamptonshire, Anne Pember, confirmed Jayran’s inquest will reconvene on Thursday, November 9 at The Guildhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad