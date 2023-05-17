News you can trust since 1931
Inquest opened and adjourned into death of 20-year-old man whose body was found in river near Northampton

The man was missing for four weeks before his body was found by police

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 17th May 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:12 BST

The inquest into a 20-year-old man who was found dead in a river near Northampton has been opened and adjourned.

The inquest into the death of Jayran Oral Curvillie took place on Wednesday morning (May 17) at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre.

Jayran was missing for four weeks before Northamptonshire Police found his body in Silverstone Brook, Towcester on Tuesday (April 18).

Jayran Curvillie
On Friday (April 21), police confirmed the body found was the missing 20-year-old. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Senior coroner for Northamptonshire, Anne Pember, confirmed Jayran’s inquest will reconvene on Thursday, November 9 at The Guildhall.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Jayran’s family which has, at the time of writing (May 17), raised £6,000. Click here to donate.

