Inquest opened and adjourned into death of 20-year-old man whose body was found in river near Northampton
The man was missing for four weeks before his body was found by police
The inquest into a 20-year-old man who was found dead in a river near Northampton has been opened and adjourned.
The inquest into the death of Jayran Oral Curvillie took place on Wednesday morning (May 17) at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre.
Jayran was missing for four weeks before Northamptonshire Police found his body in Silverstone Brook, Towcester on Tuesday (April 18).
On Friday (April 21), police confirmed the body found was the missing 20-year-old. His death is not being treated as suspicious.
Senior coroner for Northamptonshire, Anne Pember, confirmed Jayran’s inquest will reconvene on Thursday, November 9 at The Guildhall.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help Jayran's family which has, at the time of writing (May 17), raised £6,000.