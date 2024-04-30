Inquest jury deems death of Northampton man unlawful after failings in prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquest jury has concluded that the death of a Northampton man in prison was unlawful.

Robert Fenlon, from Northampton, was on remand in HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, when he died on March 5, 2016. He was found in his cell with a ligature around his neck, having been found with a ligature twice in the week leading up to his death.

An inquest into his death opened on April 15 and concluded on Friday (April 26), with a jury concluding that the 36-year-old’s death amounted to “unlawful killing contributed to by neglect”.

Robert Fenlon died in HMP Woodhill in 2016.

According to charity Inquest, the jury found failings in the conduct of two members of prison staff, as well as serious failure by the prison to implement previous recommendations made after the earlier deaths at Woodhill.

In a statement released after the conclusion of the inquest, Robert’s family said: “We are very grateful to the coroner and the jury for their care and attention, and to our legal team for their dedication and support over the last eight years. We have waited a very long time to get justice for Robert.

“We knew from the outset that he was badly failed but we weren’t prepared for just how badly and how many people failed in their duty. Nor did we expect officers to lie, to cover up their wrongdoing and blame others.

“We are disappointed that the prison service tried to prevent the jury from expressing their view about unlawful killing despite the compelling evidence. It demonstrates the same closed thinking that prevented them from learning from those who died before Robert.

“This is an opportunity for the Prison Service to carry out some serious reflection and change their approach. We hope, for us and for other bereaved families, that they take that chance.”

Following Robert’s death there was a prolonged police investigation at the conclusion of which the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to bring charges against the prison service, two senior prison officers or a healthcare assistant. Robert’s family unsuccessfully challenged that decision in the High Court.

According to Inquest, in February 2016, Robert passed a note under his cell door saying he would self-harm. Subsequently, a safety plan for prisoners at risk of suicide or self-harm (known as an ACCT) was put in place.

The charity adds that on March 3, two prison officers found Robert ligatured in his cell. The next day, another officer again found Robert with a ligature in his cell, before he was found unresponsive on March 5 and pronounced dead shortly after.

Selen Cavcav, caseworker at charity Inquest, added: “We know that the problems are not confined to HMP Woodhill. Our overcrowded, understaffed and squalid prisons are not working in cutting down crime and reducing re-offending. Instead of going ahead and building more prison spaces, the focus needs to be on diverting people away from custody and investing in community alternatives.”

At the time of Robert’s death, Woodhill prison had the highest number of self-inflicted deaths of any prison in the country. Robert was the second of seven men to take their own lives in the prison in 2016, and one of 27 since 2013.