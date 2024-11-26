Inquest into tragic death of much-loved 20 year-old man from Northampton set to open this week

An inquest is set to open this week into the death of a much-loved 20-year-old man from Northampton, who tragically died a week after complaining of a sore throat.

The opening of the inquest into the death of Luke Abrahams will be held on Thursday (November 28) at 9:45am at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre.

Luke, aged 20, from East Hunsbury, died on Sunday, January 23, 2023, after first complaining about a sore throat a week before.

Since the tragic death of their son, his family have been actively challenging the NHS in a two-year battle for answers. They have been calling for accountability and an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Luke’s death.

The grieving parents of Luke, holding a photo of their much-loved son, as an inquest into his tragic death opens this week

Initially, an inquest into Luke’s death was not planned as it was considered a natural death by health authorities. However, an independent report commissioned by the family stated that “poor medical care” had contributed to his death.

In a statement, Luke’s mother, Julie Needham, recently said: “I still can’t believe our beautiful Luke is no longer with us. It is almost two years since he died. In January 2023, he went from having a sore throat to being dead in a week. We cannot bring him back now but we now want an inquest so that a full review can be undertaken into how he died and the reasons why and so that lessons can be learned. We do not want any other family to go through the torture we are going through.”

Radd Seiger, newly-appointed adviser and spokesperson for the family, known for his work with the family of Harry Dunn, said: “This is yet another case of a tragically vulnerable family having been abandoned by the authorities in their darkest hour.

"We are grateful to HM Coroner for agreeing to open an inquest into Luke’s death. It is the right thing to do and the family and I will now engage with the legal team to prepare for those proceedings.