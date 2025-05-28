‘Indestructible’ woman who has lived in Northampton her whole life celebrates incredible 100th birthday

A woman, who has lived in Northampton for her whole life and is described as “indestructible” by her family, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Beryl Green, who now lives at St Christopher’s Care Home in Abington Park Crescent, turned 100 on Saturday (May 24).

Celebrations at the care home included a session with Dementia Sings Out, being “spoiled” by family and staff, cake and a letter from the King.

Beryl's daughter, Wendy Steele, said: “I think her long life could be attributed to her strong Christian Faith. She was an orphan and tells of ill treatment in the children’s homes and the workhouse.

Beryl Green turned 100 on May 24, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Dementia Sings Out.

“In spite of her dementia she still recalls a moment when she came to know Jesus as a very small child.”

A few years ago, Beryl, who has three children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, wrote a book recounting her life story, which includes Northampton history, tales about workhouses, children’s homes and what it was like during war time. The book - called ‘She’ll Never Walk’ - was written by Beryl, researched and illustrated, Wendy, and printed by friends and family .

In the book, Beryl recalls when she met her future husband, George Green, as she left the children’s homes and had to find somewhere to live and work as a vulnerable teenager.

She wrote: “When I was working at Webb’s, a young man called George Green came in. All the girls used to swoon over him.

“I found out he played in a band and used to go to watch him sometimes.

“Then one day he took me home after a dance, and then I began to see him more often.

“George was called up for the RAF but we agreed to stay free. I used to write to him a lot and he would reply. Then we got engaged.”

George became a prisoner of war, during which time Beryl moved between jobs and lodgings. They married after the war and lived a happy family life. Beryl still has all their wartime love letters.

Wendy added: “In more recent years Mum survived several serious falls and a bad Covid infection. She seems indestructible. A miracle!

“I feel so proud and privileged to spend precious time with my lovely darling 100-year-old Mum,” Wendy continued.