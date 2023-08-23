The owner of an independent soft furnishings business says custom is still “thriving” after recently celebrating a decade-and-a-half open in Northampton.

Sue Cardy Curtains, Blinds & Soft Furnishings has been located in Unit 15b in Site A at Sywell Aerodrome for the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Sue first moved to the town from Bedfordshire, she was “looking for a new challenge” after doing outwork for a number of local soft furnishing businesses.

The founder recently opened a small shop area in support of Cynthia Spencer, and the proceeds of any remnants sold are donated to the charity.

Sue said it “took off from there” after she set up her own business in June 2008 – and she now offers made to measure curtains, blinds, cushions, tiebacks, lampshades, trimmings and other soft furnishings.

The business began operating from Sue’s home before moving to a small unit in Dallington, but Sue has happily resided in Sywell Aerodrome for the past two years.

When asked how her business has been received by the Northampton community, Sue told this newspaper: “It’s excellent. Business is thriving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What sets Sue apart from her competitors is that it is only her that runs the business.

Sue Cardy Curtains, Blinds & Soft Furnishings has been located in Unit 15b in Site A at Sywell Aerodrome for the past two years.

When people phone up or pay a visit, Sue is on hand to deal with any issues and advise them on what is best – with her years of experience and knowledge.

She also has a “large selection” of fabric books to choose from.

“We’re doing very well,” said Sue, when asked how she has fared contending with the fallout from the pandemic and the cost of living. “People are still spending money on their homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue’s proudest achievement is getting to where she is today, with a large clientele of both returning and new customers.

The business recently celebrated 15 years of success, having first opened in June 2008.

She said: “I’m happy with where I am.”

The founder also recently opened a small shop area in support of Cynthia Spencer, and the proceeds of any remnants sold are donated to the charity.

When asked what she would like to say to readers about the importance of supporting independents like hers, Sue says it is “very important”.

Particularly in the soft furnishings industry, Sue says it is nice to be able to see the colour and texture of the fabrics you are purchasing – and to build a relationship with the proprietor of that business.