Independent food business, entering its 12th year open in Northampton, urges customers to keep supporting

A food business, which is entering its twelfth year open in Northampton, urges customers to keep supporting them as a long-standing independent in the town.

Oregano first opened in Heathfield Way in 2012, selling its signature wood fired pizzas and chicken parmesan dish.

The business owner, Bib Janjua, moved to Northampton from the north of the country at the time and took over Oregano from its previous owners.

“I knew Northampton was a competitive area and thought we should start something different,” said Bib. “I bought the pizza oven and didn’t have much experience, but I had belief in myself.”

Chicken parmesan – which consists of breaded chicken breast covered in tomato sauce and cheese – was a dish Bib was familiar with from living up north and he took the plunge to add that to the menu too.

Now, 12 years on, Bib has developed a loyal following as 40 percent are repeat customers. Oregano is well established on Just Eat, with more than 3,000 reviews and a high rating of 4.6 among the Northampton community.

When asked what he believes customers like most about Oregano, Bib said: “Our food quality and service.”

Andrew Lewer MP paid the Oregano team a visit.

The business has since added kebabs, burgers, freshly marinated grilled food, Italian wraps and chicken wings to the menu, to expand the variety on offer.

Though Oregano customers predominantly take away or have their food delivered, there are also a number of seats inside for visitors to make use of.

The business’ proudest achievement is what they did for the community during the pandemic, by giving meals to NHS and emergency service workers and the homeless.

They still offer meals for more affordable prices to those who are not in a position to pay the full amount, and certain organisations buy meals in bulk from Oregano for a cheaper price.

Though Bib admits custom is “a bit quiet” at the moment, visitors appreciate the homemade food Oregano serves – made mostly using organic and locally sourced ingredients.

The biggest challenge Oregano has had to overcome is the more recent cost of living crisis, as their bills have “almost doubled”. The same can be said for the cost of their ingredients, which has meant the business is struggling to make profit.

“Support local and come to us,” said Bib. “We’ll look after you, we’ll do our best and we won’t let you down. We will give you quality service and food at very competitive prices.”

Bib is optimistic that food costs and bills will decrease and, in turn, he hopes to lower Oregano’s prices to make it even more affordable.