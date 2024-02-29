‘Incredible’ response to new ‘netwalking’ event – which makes networking accessible to working mothers in Northampton
There has been an “incredible” response to a new ‘netwalking’ event, which aims to make networking accessible to working mothers across Northampton.
The free bi-monthly event, which was held for the first time in January, aims to stray from the early morning gatherings that mothers often cannot attend and the need to commit with yearly subscriptions.
After gathering at the Bandstand in Abington Park, attendees build their steps on a two kilometre walk while talking, networking and sharing their business ventures with others.
It is then followed by a coffee at a nearby independent cafe, with the introduction of guest speakers at the next event in March.
This concept is the brainchild of Alisha Pacey, a freelance recruitment consultant with Recruitment Heroes. Though the employees are located all over the UK, Alisha is born and bred in Northampton.
“I’m a mum of four and wanted to go to networking events but they’re all at 6am,” said Alisha. “How is anyone meant to do that?”
She shared that her colleague was invited to network at 5.30am, which she branded “ridiculous” as “the world has changed so much” from the need to get up at that time in order to be productive.
Alisha and the Recruitment Heroes team wanted to ensure it was informal, flexible to anyone and there was no need to pay a membership fee.
Though it is predominantly aimed at working mothers, as they inspired the launch of this new concept for the town, anyone is welcome.
Eight people turned up to the first meet up in January and Alisha says the response has been “incredible” since.
They went on a two kilometre walk around Abington Park before going to No. 68 Coffee House to continue the networking.
The plan is to continue hosting future events from Abington Park as attendees responded well to the location and praised it for being central.
The next ‘netwalking’ session is next Thursday (March 7), when they will meet at the Bandstand at midday.
When they arrive at No. 68 Coffee House, a wellness coach is going to give an informal and relaxed talk about the importance of making time for yourself and putting yourself first.
The director of Recruitment Heroes is then going to offer advice on the interview process for jobs and how the online world has caused it to change.
The third guest speaker will then conclude about the importance of integrating fitness into your routine.
When asked about the benefits of attending, Alisha said: “To connect with other people and grow their businesses and reach.”
This concept is a way for Recruitment Heroes to give back to the community and they ask attendees to bring a pack of wipes or nappies to be donated to their chosen local charity, Baby Basics.
Anyone planning on going along can contact Recruitment Heroes on social media, though signing up ahead of time is not essential.