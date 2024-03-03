Strictly for Sebastian – the dazzling dance event in memory of Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney – has smashed expectations and has raised £56,000 for Northampton General Hospital.

Local stars joined professional dancers at a glittering event at Wicksteed Park Pavilion that saw 14 volunteer novices battle it out for the Strictly for Sebastian champion title.

Two dance troupes went up against each other to fight to be named team winners – and show dances were performed by staff from Brambleside Primary and TJ Electrical.

And the winners were… Michael Tartaglia and Rachel Spruce – The Ballroom Brigade named group winners.

Sebastian’s parents Gregg and Lindsay said: “We are overwhelmed with the generosity of everybody involved, not just with their money but with their time too.

"£56,000 will go a long way to developing the ‘play room’ at NGH and we know every penny will be used for something that Sebastian would have loved.”

