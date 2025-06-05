Villagers living near to the RAF air base at Croughton have been notified that a scheduled military training exercise will take place tomorrow (Friday, June 6).

RAF Croughton base will be carrying out the training exercise between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

A former RAF bomber training ground, the base is now an intelligence communications station operated by the United States Air Force.

In a letter sent to nearby parish councils, Abigail Jeffs – the base's community relations manager – said: “This exercise is part of routine preparedness training and is not related to any immediate threat or emergency.

“During this time, you may notice an increased presence of military personnel, vehicles and equipment as well as the use of simulated gunfire, simulated explosions and activation of the ‘loud voice’ tannoy system.”

The base is home to the 422d Air Base Group of the 501st Combat Support Wing who provide combat support, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services for the United States and NATO.