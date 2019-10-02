Incident in Wootton involving car and teenager

A car was in collision with a teenager today in Wootton near Caroline Chisholm School.

The incident took place near Wootton Community & Sports Centre in Curtlee Hill just before 9am today (Wednesday).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A victim, believed to be a teenager, has been hit by a car. The incident happened about an hour ago.

"The road is not blocked so there is no road closures."

There are no details at this stage as to the condition of the victim. East Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.