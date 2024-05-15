IN PICTURES: Your round-up of the 21 winners across Northants and beyond at the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024

Now in its 11th year, the awards are free for all businesses to enter and the organisers enjoy shining a light on those who make “our lives so much more fun and vibrant”.

This year’s awards reached 10 million people nationally over the course of eight weeks, with 515,000 votes cast.

With some of the following businesses located in the county, and others you may wish to travel the extra mile for, here is your round-up of the award winners who deserve your continued support.

1 . The 21 winners of this year's Northamptonshire, Rutland and Leicestershire Muddy Stilettos Awards

2 . Arts, Culture & Theatre Venue – Castle Theatre (Wellingborough) You can enjoy the best of touring theatre, music, film, broadcast arts and community events in Wellingborough at the Castle Theatre. Location: Castle Way, Wellingborough, NN8 1XA.

3 . Bar – S.O.A.K Cocktail Co. (Loughborough) Established in 2017 and reinvented in 2023 by a husband and wife duo, this independent business describes itself as Loughborough's favourite neighbourhood cocktail bar. Location: 1 Clay Pipe Jitty, Loughborough, LE11 5AY.

4 . Beauty Salon/Clinic – Emma Firth Beauty & Education (Northampton) Emma Firth Beauty & Education provides freelance training opportunities in the beauty industry. The founder is an advanced facialist and qualified lecturer, and uses her experience to educate others. Location: 4 Spencer Parade, Northampton, NN1 5AA.