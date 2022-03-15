A volunteer litter picking group collected 23 trolleys and 100 sacks of rubbish in one day from the area surrounding a Northampton canal.

Inland Waterways Association Northampton Branch task party has adopted the Northampton Arm of the Grand Union Canal which runs from Gayton Junction into the river Nene in the town centre.

On Sunday March 6, 34 members of the group headed out along the canal towpath in the area close to B&Q in St James to collect rubbish.

In just one day, they collected 23 shopping trolleys, a double buggy, two bicycles and more than 100 sacks of rubbish.

Arrangements have been made with West Northamptonshire Council for the collection of the rubbish.

Group leader, Geoff Wood, said: “We’ve been doing this since 2013 and we’ve clocked up 15,000 volunteering hours in that time.

“The feedback you get when you’re out is people saying ‘thank you’ and being really appreciative.

“The improvements are for all users of the canal, not just boaters, so runners, dog walkers and cyclists. It’s for the community as we call it a linear park.

“People love to litter pick. You see an instant improvement so it’s very therapeutic.”

The group of volunteers meet twice a month to carry out various tasks including vegetarian management, lock painting, towpath repair and maintenance, installation of benches along the towpath, fence repair and litter picks.

Around 15 people are out again today (March 15) to continue improvement works.

