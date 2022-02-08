In pictures: Ten adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are ten adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

This newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue animals. =

The charity is currently looking after the rescue dogs at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "We rehomed dogs over the weekend but have so many more desperate to come in.

"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected] We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie has provided the following quotes about each dog in the gallery.

1. Jules Jules is a seven-month-old worried girl who needs a home with a secure garden and a family committed to training. She would benefit from a home with other dogs to help her settle in. She would also need a home with sensible children over the age of 12. She has not been cat tested.

2. Ellie Pretty girl Ellie needs a quiet patient home with sensible children aged 12 years or over. She is great with other dogs and would settle better in a home with other dogs. She would need a family willing to commit to some training. She is not cat tested.

3. Moon Moon is a beautiful friendly eight-year-old Doberman girl. She was rehomed a few years ago but had to come back to us after a family breakup. Moon is ok with other dogs and older sensible children but definitely not cats or smaller furries.

4. Max Max is a large, handsome mastiff lad who came to us from a local vets. He has not had a great start in life and is shy with strangers. He could possibly live with another easygoing dog, but he would need a home with no children or even children visiting the home.