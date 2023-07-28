Happy Birthday!

Today (July 28) marks six years since the opening of Rushden Lakes.

Bringing high street stores to a new retail park on the A45 gave shoppers an alternative option, and over the last six years it has become a firm fixture of the Northamptonshire retail landscape.

With outlets like M&S and Joules being there from the start and new stores like Butterwick and Waterstones coming to the centre later, it has evolved over the years, and will surely continue to do so for the foreseeable.

From humble beginnings at Skew Bridge, the retail park has quite the storied history, so here’s a chance to take a look back at some of its highlights.

Here’s to the next six years!

