IN PICTURES: Take a look at this renowned Christmas light display by family-run nursery

Sisters Gemma Hewer and Becky Evans own and manage Tudor Manor Day Nursery, in Berrywood Road, which they first opened in 2005.

It was their dad who started the annual Christmas light tradition, adding more to the display each year.

Sadly, Gemma and Becky’s father passed away a few years ago but they wanted to keep it going in his memory.

This was the fourth year that Tudor Manor invited the public to celebrate the occasion with them, and the switch on took place on November 20 in aid of the Armed Forces – a cause close to their father’s heart.

The sisters love welcoming the community to enjoy their display and they have become known for the lights in Duston, with people even asking about the tradition during the summer months.

Take a look at these 8 photos of Tudor Manor Day Nursery’s annual Christmas light display…

