IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 18 photos as Born to Perform Halloween party went down a storm

Adults with disabilities were welcomed to celebrate the spooky season

Britain’s Got Talent semi finalists Born to Perform began collaborating with a Northampton pub more than a year ago, to offer social nights for adults with disabilities.

This continues to go strong, with the latest Halloween costume party held at The Wedgwood last Thursday (October 26) to celebrate the spooky season.

The first social was held at the end of September last year, and they have been hosted bi-monthly at the Abington Street venue ever since.

Exclusively for adults with disabilities and additional needs to enjoy themselves in a safe and inclusive environment, the events have proved a hit over the past year.

All attendees were encouraged to come along to the Halloween ‘born to party’ social in fancy dress, and the person chosen as best dressed received a prize.

Like all the other socials, there was a DJ, games, mocktails and “all round good vibes” for everyone to enjoy.

Take a look at these 18 pictures, as the Halloween costume party proved a hit among attendees…

1 . The ‘born to party’ Halloween social, organised by Born to Perform and The Wedgwood The event was exclusively for adults with disabilities and additional needs to enjoy themselves in a safe and inclusive environment. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

