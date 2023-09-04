You can pencil in the next event for October 1 now

Sunday (September 3) was the latest opportunity for visitors to support an array of independent businesses at a Northampton mini market.

Held on the first Sunday of every month, different vendors are welcomed each time to ensure there is something new for everyone to shop.

Working hard behind the scenes to bring the Mini Market at T’s Coffee in Pitsford Quarry to life is The Courtyard Creperie – the organisers of the event.

T’s Coffee is a popular location and the permanent home of The Courtyard Creperie, a business set up by Savour the Flavour Catering serving sweet and savoury crepes from their bespoke trailer.

What started as six weeks of offering crepes at Brampton Grange during the pandemic has now expanded into Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley’s thriving hospitality business.

At the start of May this year, The Courtyard Creperie took up the offer of having a permanent home at T’s Coffee – somewhere they would regularly pop-up in the converted horsebox they operate from.

Now, they host both the ‘Food Fair at T’s Coffee’ on the last Sunday of each month and the ‘Mini Market’ on the first Sunday of each month.

The Mini Market was the first of the two events to be set up, with the aim of supporting independent, non-foodie businesses.

You can pencil in the next mini market for the first Sunday of next month, October 1.

At this month’s market, The Courtyard Creperie was joined by The Cake Away, Hooked & Knotted, Rachel Dennis and her Neal’s Yard Remedies, Tropics Skincare, The Wild Patch, Hamm Tun Fine Foods, Sherlock Engraved Gifts and performances by Hannah Perry.

Take a look at these 18 photos from the successful event…

1 . The latest Mini Market at T’s Coffee in Pitsford Tracy Onley, Bela Kacscyarik and Olivia from The Courtyard Creperie. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . The latest Mini Market at T’s Coffee in Pitsford The event is held on the first Sunday of every month, welcoming different vendors each time. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . The latest Mini Market at T’s Coffee in Pitsford Emma Britten from The Wild Patch. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . The latest Mini Market at T’s Coffee in Pitsford Darren Cross from Sherlocks Engraved Gifts. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales