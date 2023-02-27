IN PICTURES: Take a look at restaurant reopening this week, hoping to bring something ‘never seen before’

The grand reopening is this Friday (March 3)

Here is a look into what you can expect from a restaurant reopening on the outskirts of the town centre this week, which hopes to bring “something Northampton has never seen before”.

Following the closure of Mediterranean restaurant Chilli Village in Wellingborough Road on January 29, its sister restaurant is opening its doors on Friday (March 3) once again.

Chilli Village was also home to the UK’s biggest vegan restaurant Green Loft, which subsequently had to shut.

Medieval Fort, in Racecourse Pavilion, Kettering Road, temporarily closed as when Chilli Village was opened in December 2016 “all the time and attention went into that”.

Marcus Hemming, the former manager of Chilli Village and now manager of Medieval Fort, said: “The financial struggle of getting Chilli Village off the ground left Medieval Fort’s beautiful building empty – and now is the right time to restore it to its former glory.”

Medieval Fort will keep its theme but “with some twists” – with customers told to expect big steaks, party meals and sharing boards, as well as more vegan and vegetarian options as they recognise the needs of their Green Loft customer base.

Marcus said: “There will be big hearty steaks and vast fish options, including carp and pike like the olden days.

“We’re all about hearty, traditional food and there is an emphasis on sharing. Boards will be available for groups as large as 10 to share.”

Bookings can be made by phoning Medieval Fort on 01604 632600 or by emailing [email protected]

Take a look inside ahead of the grand reopening on Friday (March 3)…

1 . Medieval Fort is reopening to the public this Friday (March 3) Customers can expect “hearty and traditional food”, including big steaks, party meals, and sharing boards for groups as large as 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Medieval Fort is reopening to the public this Friday (March 3) Customers can expect “hearty and traditional food”, including big steaks, party meals, and sharing boards for groups as large as 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Medieval Fort is reopening to the public this Friday (March 3) Customers can expect “hearty and traditional food”, including big steaks, party meals, and sharing boards for groups as large as 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Medieval Fort is reopening to the public this Friday (March 3) Customers can expect “hearty and traditional food”, including big steaks, party meals, and sharing boards for groups as large as 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales