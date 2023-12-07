IN PICTURES: Take a look at how Delapre Abbey’s Christmas fair and its traders embodied the festive spirit

Two white reindeer even made an appearance to get visitors feeling Christmassy

Delapre Abbey’s annual Christmas fair returned for 2023 – but this year they switched things up.

Where the event was held inside last year, this year saw visitors go from building to building outside to see which independent traders they were next to discover at the ever last weekend.

There were a variety of stalls to peruse, varying from sweet treats and homely Christmas decorations to women’s accessories and the perfect gifting options for family and friends.

To get all visitors in the Christmas mood, there were even two white reindeer in one of the buildings.

Despite the cold winter weather making an appearance – particularly on Saturday with the temperature hitting as low as minus three degrees – the traders powered on and were delighted to welcome visitors in to see what they had to offer.

Our photographer Kirsty Edmonds went along to the Christmas fair and captured the twinkling lights in the evening – which embodied what the festive season is all about.

Take a look at these 30 pictures of Delapre Abbey’s Christmas Fair 2023…

