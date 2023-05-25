IN PICTURES: Take a look at children’s soft play centre now open following exciting refit with new features

The changes have had a “fantastic response” already

A children’s soft play centre is now open, following a five-day closure for an exciting refit that has seen new features introduced.

Zoomania, located in Gladstone Road, was first established in 2019 and the owners believed it was time for a refresh after taking customer feedback on board.

The venue reopened last Saturday (May 20) after a ribbon was cut by the Mayor of Northampton.

Operations manager Joshua Pearce says they listened to feedback on what improvements could be made and there has been a “fantastic response” from families since reopening.

On the first day following the refit, Zoomania already received a number of new five star reviews online.

When asked what families can expect of the venue now, Joshua said: “There is a lot more interactive play.”

There is a new room separate to the soft play, which is particularly beneficial for children with special educational needs, filled with interactive materials, lights and a chill out space for anyone who needs it.

In the main play area, there is a new car wash role play zone, two large ball pits with ball showers, and a sports court with astroturf on the top level.

The operations manager says they have utilised as much of the space available to them as possible.

The six party rooms have also been redone, making them a lot fresher and on brand with the rest of the building.

Joshua hopes this refit shows customers the team values them and the feedback they give – and that they will enjoy the changes made.

Take a look at Zoomania following its exciting refit…

1 . Zoomania is now open following its exciting refit There is a new sensory room, car wash role play zone, two large ball pits with ball showers, and a sports court with astroturf on the top level. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

