IN PICTURES: Take a look at Bite Street’s final ‘winter warmer’ event of the year hosted at popular garden centre

It did not disappoint

This weekend Bite Street hosted their final event of the year, in a second collaboration with a popular Northamptonshire garden centre.

The town’s “hottest street food pop-up” introduced a “revved up winter warmer version” of their usual event, indoors at the Bell Plantation near Towcester.

The event took over the “huge” two-floor unit, with the street food vendors outside in the cute courtyard.

It was the last chance to make the most of the “foaming beers, house cocktails, cool tunes and great vibes”, as Bite Street will now not be returning until 2024.

Six street food vendors – Tacos El Pap, Dirty Chicken, Santina’s Woodfired Pizza Co., Nori Shed, Gyro Guys and Cookie Babes – were there to keep customers happy and fed.

Take a look at these 24 photos from Bite Street’s final event of the year, hosted at the Bell Plantation…

