IN PICTURES: Sun shines over charity football match hosted by former England player at Cobblers

David Bentley, who also played for Tottenham Hotspur during his senior football career from 2001 until 2013, brought the community together to show support to a worthy cause on Sunday (May 11).

David’s team took on the Inter Legends, which is an organisation that travels around the UK hosting tournaments with ex-professional football players for different charities.

The money raised will help Anna Erickson-Hull from Hope in Bulgaria, who independently helps the village of Nadezhda located on a landfill site.

David and his wife Kimberley have been following her journey for a while and wanted to show their support.

Through ticket sales, donations and auctioning off signed shirts, David hopes the money will help them build a football pitch in Nadezhda and provide sports equipment to the children who live there.

As parents to four, David and Kimberley feel particularly passionate about helping young people in less fortunate positions across the world and giving them the opportunities their own children are presented with.

“No child should be living under those conditions,” David previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “The opportunities that children have in this country that other children don’t have, it touched us.

“This is something we’d like to continue to do moving forward, especially for children around the world and the conditions they are in.”

With a variety of well-known names in attendance – including current and ex-professional footballers, television personalities and influencers with large social media followings – David hopes everyone enjoyed the day.

Take a look at these 21 photos from David Bentley’s charity football match hosted at NTFC…

The sun shone over the charity football match at the weekend

