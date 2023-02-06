With a few weeks of fundraising left, the total already stands at £15,000

This year’s Big Sleep Out, hosted by The Hope Centre, has been branded a success – with around 40 people braving the streets in aid of the homelessness charity.

On Friday evening (February 3), the attendees gathered at the car park at Goodwill Solutions to get an insight into what it is like to sleep outside and raise vital funds to help the most vulnerable.

Tanya Haji-Miller, The Hope Centre’s community and events fundraiser, said: “It went really well and our team is delighted.

“Everyone was in good spirits and there were a few apprehensive first timers, but the nerves soon went away.

“Some definitely got more sleep than others.”

This year marked the twelfth annual event, and Tanya believes those who took part left with a real understanding of the importance of the Big Sleep Out and The Hope Centre’s work.

“Everyone was going home to have a hot shower, sleep in their warm beds, and have a meal with their families,” said Tanya. “And they showed real appreciation for that after the Sleep Out.”

Some of The Hope Centre’s service users attended to share their experiences of homelessness, which provided greater insight than the organisers could have imagined.

The main message everyone took away was that “nothing stops when you are homeless and trying to sleep, and the main priority is just remaining safe”.

The evening was rounded off with a bedtime story, as it has been every year.

Though the number of attendees does not compare to pre-pandemic levels, The Hope Centre is already looking to next year to make it the biggest and best yet – in line with the charity’s 50th anniversary.

They were also pleased the Sleep In alternative, for those under the age of 16 who cannot take part in the Sleep Out, had the highest uptake yet.

“This is a positive step forward that young people are interested in the work we do and we are delighted,” said Tanya.

The fundraising pages of those who took part will remain open for a few weeks, but as of the day after the Big Sleep Out (February 4), the fundraising total already stood at £15,000.

