IN PICTURES: Sold-out Christmas event saw 100 dogs enter ‘Santa Paws Grotto’ in Teddy’s winter wonderland

A sold-out Christmas event saw 100 dogs enter the ‘Santa Paws Grotto’ in the winter wonderland at Teddy’s Dog Care.

The business’ second Christmas event was “bigger and better” than last year, with more attractions including a giant snow globe for people to go inside with their furry friends.

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Newport Pagnell Road, was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her pug Teddy – who inspired her to expand her love and care to more dogs across the county.

Teddy’s hosts a number of themed events throughout the year to allow owners to get involved – as usually they drop their pets off and the staff get to do “the best job in the world”.

Michelle said: “It went amazing, beyond our expectations. We wanted to mix it up and didn’t want people to think it was the same as last year. Everybody gave such good feedback.”

Alongside getting a present from Santa’s grotto, there were many Instagrammable scenes for owners and their dogs to make the most of – including a giant gingerbread house, candy canes and a snow scene.

With tea, mince pies and festive music playing, Michelle said it was heartwarming to see people making friends and exchanging phone numbers.

“It brought together the dog community,” said Michelle, who was pleased the event was a sell out.

The owner added that it is “massively important” to bring people together at this time of year, particularly as there is “not an opportunity to do this kind of thing anywhere else”.

The dogs were given the chance to run around and let off some steam in the secure paddock, before their owners took them to see the new snow globe feature.

“Lots of people were up for getting involved,” said Michelle. “It was so lovely to see them in the spirit, and adults being kids again.”

The Teddy’s team has been tagged in many photos from the event, with it being praised as the “best day ever” and people already planning to attend next year’s.

Looking back on 2023, Michelle says it has been an “amazing year” with “the best team ever”.

“They are dog lovers and are in it for the dogs,” she added. “We all work really well together. The customers have noticed it’s like a family. When they drop their dog off we feel like family, not a business.”

Michelle believes it is this shift that encouraged customers to vote for Teddy’s to win ‘best small business’ at this year’s Northants Life Awards – which Michelle says left her “gobsmacked” and “absolutely blown away”.

Sadly, four days after Christmas last year 13-year-old Teddy passed away and Michelle has spent the past year coming to terms with it – with the help and love of her “wonderful customers and their dogs”.

Michelle wanted to share the lovely news that last week she brought home her new puppy Junior, who is the same bloodline as Teddy.

Take a look at these 17 photos from Teddy’s Dog Care’s biggest and best Christmas event yet…

