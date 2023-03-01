Everything will be half price during the opening weekend

A new takeaway, promising “the best burgers”, is finally opening in Northampton on Friday (March 3) – and here’s what you can expect.

Burger Boi, which currently has 11 stores in the UK and plans to introduce another 15 this year, was initially meant to open its doors on February 24 – but had to delay this by a week.

The fast food restaurant will be opening in Wellingborough Road from midday on March 3.

There will be 50 percent off everything during the opening weekend, from the opening day until it closes on Sunday (March 5).

The chain was first established in the midlands in 2021 and is best known for its Californian smashed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and milkshakes.

The team also hopes customers will enjoy the entertainment provided while they wait for their food, which includes arcade machines and music.

Though the brand is built around burgers and that is what people have come to know and love, customers are urged to give the desserts and milkshakes a try.

Here’s a sneak preview of what the new fast food restaurant has to offer…

1 . Burger Boi opens in Northampton at midday on Friday (March 3) The chain is best known for its Californian smashed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and milkshakes. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

