IN PICTURES: Smiles all round as community gathers to celebrate Northampton nursery’s second outstanding rating

The celebration event for the Blackthorn community was a huge success

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST

On Monday (April 3), we shared the joy of a Northampton nursery gaining its second outstanding Ofsted rating – despite having only been open for eight years.

Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery was first opened in Blackthorn Bridge Court by Growing Together Northampton, a charity that has offered support in the community for more than two decades.

This newspaper attended the event and spoke to Kathryn White, the chief executive of Growing Together, and Karen Dalziel, a staff member whose daughter used to attend the nursery.

You can read yesterday’s coverage here, which details just how shocked and pleased the team were to gain this status.

But for now, let’s take a look back at the event yesterday – where the community were invited for children’s entertainment and face painting, refreshments, and the chance to socialise.

Be prepared for lots of smiling faces in the next 16 pictures…

The nursery was described as “remarkably inclusive and community-focused” in the Ofsted report, which reduced the staff to happy tears.

1. Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery’s celebration event

The nursery was described as “remarkably inclusive and community-focused” in the Ofsted report, which reduced the staff to happy tears. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery’s celebration event

The nursery was described as “remarkably inclusive and community-focused” in the Ofsted report, which reduced the staff to happy tears. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery’s celebration event

The nursery was described as “remarkably inclusive and community-focused” in the Ofsted report, which reduced the staff to happy tears. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery’s celebration event

The nursery was described as “remarkably inclusive and community-focused” in the Ofsted report, which reduced the staff to happy tears. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

