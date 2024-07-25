IN PICTURES: Six more finalists revealed in the run up to prestigious county food and drink awards

Business owners, producers and members of the community were invited to the unveiling of more finalists at the Daily Bread Cooperative on Wednesday (July 24), ahead of the gold, silver and bronze winners being announced in October.

This was a celebration of the Artisan Local Vegetarian/Vegan Product of the Year category, sponsored by Daily Bread.

The artisan classification covers high quality and distinctive products made in small quantities, usually by hand or using traditional methods.

Awards director Rachel Mallows said: “As ever, it’s an honour to celebrate the incredible talent and innovation of our brilliant local producers.

“Congratulations to all the shortlisted vegetarian and vegan product nominees, may your achievements continue to nourish and inspire us all.”

Here are the six finalists in the Artisan Local Vegetarian/Vegan Product of the Year category, sponsored by the Daily Bread Cooperative…

Hamm Tun Fine Foods - Shoetown Blue

Northampton Cheese Company Limited - Tongue Taster

SophistiCake Creations - Pecan & Caramel Cake

The Jam Queen - Chilli Shallot & Coriander Jelly

The Loving Chef - Artisan Nettle & Walnut Soda Bread

Your Cool - Lemon Dairy-free ‘Ice Cream’ with a Blueberry Swirl

Rachel addressed the attendees at Daily Bread and described the county’s producers as “our lifeblood”.

“I can say very proudly that local also means good,” she continued. “The awards are here to support producers to continue to do better.

“If they have no increased business, if they have no better economic value from receiving an award or finalist status, then actually we’re not doing our job.”

Mindy Robinson from SophistiCake Creations, who earned finalist status after submitting one of her newest recipes, told the Chronicle & Echo: “There’s so many great food producers in Northamptonshire and even though I’ve entered before, I never take it for granted. I feel very privileged, blessed and excited to have made the final.”

Entering into the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards each year since 2019 has helped SophistiCake Creations become known as one of the go-to places for a specialist vegan cake.

Finalist Jo Rutherford from Your Cool, who was serving pots of her lemon dairy-free ice cream with a blueberry swirl, has spent this year developing her vegan and dairy-free offering without compromising the taste.

She told this newspaper it is “fantastic” to have made the final, as the accolade gives people reassurance and adds weight to the quality of the product – particularly when people are ordering or booking online.

“It is a very valuable endorsement,” said Jo, who also praised how much the county’s producers collaborate with one another.

The annual awards shine a spotlight on local culinary excellence. They continue to recognise and celebrate the county’s brilliant people, places and producers, while flying the flag for buying and supporting local.

The winners across all categories in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2024/25 will be announced at a ceremony on October 17 at the Royal & Derngate.

For more information on all the categories, visit the Awards’ website here.

The finalists in the Artisan Vegan/Vegetarian Product of the Year category, minus The Loving Chef team.

Finalist Gary Bradshaw from Hamm Tun Fine Foods.

Finalist Mindy Robinson from SophistiCake Creations and her Pecan & Caramel Cake.