In pictures: Six adorable babies born in Northampton in December 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:04 GMT
Christmas has been and gone and December is drawing to a close, which means we have a whole host of new babies who will share their big day with the festive period.

It is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are six cute babies who were born in Northampton in December 2024.

Some of the babies born in December 2024 in Northampton...

1. Babies born in Northampton in December 2024

Some of the babies born in December 2024 in Northampton... Photo: Submitted

Olive Ruby-Mae born at 9.48am on December 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 15oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in December 2024

Olive Ruby-Mae born at 9.48am on December 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 15oz. Photo: Submitted

Myah Louise Jane born on December 16 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 4oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in December 2024

Myah Louise Jane born on December 16 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 4oz. Photo: Submitted

Alannah Marion born on December 24 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 13oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in December 2024

Alannah Marion born on December 24 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 13oz. Photo: Submitted

