In pictures: Six adorable babies born in Northampton in December 2024

It is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.
To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are six cute babies who were born in Northampton in December 2024.
1. Babies born in Northampton in December 2024
Some of the babies born in December 2024 in Northampton... Photo: Submitted
2. Babies born in Northampton in December 2024
Olive Ruby-Mae born at 9.48am on December 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 15oz. Photo: Submitted
3. Babies born in Northampton in December 2024
Myah Louise Jane born on December 16 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 4oz. Photo: Submitted
4. Babies born in Northampton in December 2024
Alannah Marion born on December 24 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 13oz. Photo: Submitted
