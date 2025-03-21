In pictures: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week

4 . Sandy

Sandy is a beautiful Boxer/Bully X with a wonderful personality. She is a special dog - slightly shy at first, but once she trusts you, she’s eager to play. Sandy enjoys playing alone or with you if you have a ball. With a lovely nature, she can be a bit reserved at times. She travels well but can be strong on the lead. Sandy would be best suited to an experienced home with no children younger than teenagers. She can also be reactive around other dogs. Photo: AIN