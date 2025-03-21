In pictures: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
2. Nova
Nova is a lovely 3-year-old Lurcher. She is friendly with people once she learns to trust them. Nova gets along with other dogs but has a high prey drive, so she cannot live with cats or small animals. She will need some training on walking nicely on the lead, as she tends to pull. Currently, she is not familiar with many commands. Nova would be fine living with sensible children. Photo: AIN
3. Alfie
Alfie is a 4-year-old Jug (Pug x Jack Russell). He is struggling in the kennels as it’s overwhelming for him. Alfie came to us because his owner could no longer keep him due to changes in circumstances. He is a lovely boy but has not been socialized with other animals. A quiet, patient home with no young children would be the best fit for this little guy. Photo: AIN
4. Sandy
Sandy is a beautiful Boxer/Bully X with a wonderful personality. She is a special dog - slightly shy at first, but once she trusts you, she’s eager to play. Sandy enjoys playing alone or with you if you have a ball. With a lovely nature, she can be a bit reserved at times. She travels well but can be strong on the lead. Sandy would be best suited to an experienced home with no children younger than teenagers. She can also be reactive around other dogs. Photo: AIN
