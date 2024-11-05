In pictures: Seven adorable babies born in Northampton in October 2024

Leaves are falling and the landscape is various shades of orange, which means Autumn is well and truly here.

November is here, which means it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are seven cute babies who were born in Northampton in October 2024.

Just some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in October 2024...

1. Babies born in Northampton in October 2024

Alfie born at 8.30am on October 25 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 15oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in October 2024

Ezra Phillip born at 11.47 am on October 14 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 8oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in October 2024

Freya Suzie born at 4.21pm on October 31 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 13oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in October 2024

