In pictures: Seven adorable babies born in Northampton in May 2025

By Carly Odell

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
Welcome to the world, little ones!

As we wave goodbye to May and hello to June, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are seven adorable babies who were born in Northampton in May 2025.

1. Babies born in Northampton in May 2025

Sienna Grace born on May 25, four weeks early, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 7oz.

Mila Mae born at 1.15pm on May 3 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 12oz.

Patrick Elliot born at 4.50am on May 20 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 13oz.

